Amid an uncertain future with the Bears, safety Eddie Jackson recently posted a cryptic item to his Instagram story, writing "All Love Chi-Town" in an opaque post.

Jackson, 30, has played seven seasons in Chicago. Once an All-Pro safety in 2018, he's fallen off since then. He recorded just two interceptions between 2019-21. He bounced back in 2022, recording four interceptions and rejuvenating his game. But he hasn't truly lived up to expectations.

He's owed $14 million next season on the final year of his contract with the Bears. But if the front office opts to cut ties with Jackson, they'll save $13 million in cap space. They will, however, have to pay around $5 million in dead cap to satiate his release.

It's likely the Bears will choose to cut ties with Jackson, who was drafted to the team by the previous regime, led by former general manager Ryan Pace. He's on the wrong side of 30 years old and his on-field performance hasn't offered him much merit to returning to the team.

Jackson's shown a strong affinity for the Bears, hoping to remain with the team next season. He expressed as much to NBC Sports Chicago during the season, saying he believes he's earned the right to return next season.

“This is where it started," Jackson said of the Bears. "I was a part of this when it was up. I was a part of it when it was down. Now, I’m a part of it when it’s going back up, so, shoot, I’ve earned the right to be a part of it when it’s on the way up.

"Next year, man, it’s got to be. Here or somewhere else. Pray to god it’s hear, man. Got to be here. I've still got more left to give."

