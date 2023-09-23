The Bears ruled Eddie Jackson "out" for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a foot injury. Jackson will not travel with the team to Arrowhead Stadium.

Jackson missed all three practices this week due to the injury.

On Friday, Jackson was listed as "doubtful" for the game. He was officially ruled out on Saturday.

The Bears will play the Chiefs at 3:25 p.m. CT on the road as they hope to earn their first win of the season and snap their 12-game losing streak dating back to last season.

