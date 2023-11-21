Here are all the snaps Darnell Wright played against Aidan Hutchinson

Against the Lions on Sunday, rookie right tackle Darnell Wright saw one his toughest matchups of the season in Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

The highlight of the duo's matchup was Hutchinson's strip-sack he executed on Justin Fields to force a safety. That play put the proverbial nails in the coffin for the Lions to take an improbable win over the Bears.

Here are all of the snaps of Wright facing Hutchinson cut into one highlight (h/t NFLFilmRoom YouTube channel).

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Hutchinson used his strength and quickness off the line to generate a lot of pressure on Fields. He didn't create a ton of chaos until the final play of the game, but his presence was certainly felt inside the pocket.

Wright, at the eye test, seemingly held his own, keeping Hutchinson to just one sack and one quarterback hit.

According to the weekly PFF grades, Wright earned the second-worst grade of the week for the Bears offense. He finished with a 49.1 overall grade. However, he finished with a 70.1 pass-blocking grade, which is superb when facing Hutchinson. His 50.4 run block grade, however, dragged him down.

Overall, it's safe to say Wright has a very high ceiling in the NFL. Ryan Poles didn't miss when drafting Wright with the No. 9 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. It may not be apparent this season, but Wright should be the Bears' starting right tackle for seasons to come.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.