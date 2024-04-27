Here's Ryan Poles' full draft history with the Bears

Since he was hired to run the ship, Bears GM Ryan Poles submitted his third NFL Draft with the Bears on Saturday for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here are all the draft picks he's made as general manager from the past three drafts.

2024 NFL Draft

Round 1, pick No. 1: Caleb Williams, quarterback, USC

Round 1, pick No. 9: Rome Odunze, wide receiver, Washington

Round 3, pick No. 75: Kiran Amegadjie, offensive tackle, Yale

Round 5, pick No. 122: Tory Taylor, punter, Iowa

Round 5, pick No. 144: Austin Booker, defensive end, Kansas

2023 NFL Draft

Round 1, pick No. 10: Darnell Wright, offensive tackle, Tennesee

Round 2, pick No. 53: Gervon Dexter, defensive tackle, Florida

Round 2, pick. No. 56: Tyrique Stevenson, defensive back, Miami

Round 3, pick No. 64: Zacch Pickens, defensive tackle, Georgia

Round 4, pick No. 115: Roschon Johnson, running back, Texas

Round 4, pick No. 133: Tyler Scott, wide receiver, Cincinnati

Round 5, pick No. 148: Noah Sewell, linebacker, Oregon

Round 5, pick No. 165: Terrell Smith, defensive back, Minnesota

Round 7, pick No. 218: Travis Bell, defensive tackle, Kennesaw State

Round 7, pick No. 258: Kendall Williamson, safety, Stanford

2022 NFL Draft

Round 2, pick No. 39: Kyler Gordon, defensive back, Washington

Round 2, pick, No. 48: Jaquan Brisker, safety, Penn State

Round 3, pick No. 71: Velus Jones Jr., wide receiver, Tennessee

Round 5, pick No. 168: Braxton Jones, offensive tackle, Southern Utah

Round 5, pick No. 174: Dominique Robinson, defensive end, Miami (Ohio)

Round 6, pick No. 186: Zachary Thomas, offensive lineman, San Diego State

Round 6, pick No. 203: Trestan Ebner, running back, Baylor

Round 6, pick No. 207: Doug Kramer, offensive lineman, Illinois

Round 7, pick No. 227: Ja'Tyre Carter, offensive lineman, Southern

Round 7, pick No. 254: Elijah Hicks, safety, California

Round 7, pick No. 255: Trenton Gill, punter, North Carolina State

