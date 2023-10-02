How long's it been since the Bears won? A look at a historic losing streak

Most of the time in the sports world, it only feels like forever since the last time a team experienced a joyous moment, but in the case of the Chicago Bears, it really has been a long, long wait.

The Bears are not just 0-4 on the 2023 season, but they also lost their final 10 games of the 2022 campaign as well, with 14 of their last 15 games overall ending in a loss.

The team’s last victory came on Oct. 24, 2022, when they stunned the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football in Foxboro.

According to Pro Football Reference, the 14-game losing streak is the longest in Bears’ history, and they also have their longest home losing streak ever, having dropped their last nine contests at Soldier Field.

Thankfully, the Bears’ longest road losing streak is still a ways off from being equaled, as they lost 16 consecutive games away from Chicago between 1976 and 1977.

Now comes the truly sobering bit of the experience. It has now been 344 days since the Bears last won a regular season game, but they have now gone 373 days without winning a home game, meaning that it has been an over a year since they were triumphant at Soldier Field.

The Bears will have an opportunity to snap their overall losing streak Thursday night, when they take on the Washington Commanders on the road.

