Is Luke Getsy's playcalling more tailored to Tyson Bagent? Alex Brown weighs in

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent has now won two of his four starts after a win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, but should the Bears consider keeping him under center in future weeks?

It depends on how offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is going to call games, according to NBC Sports analyst Alex Brown.

“Rip the names off the back of the jerseys. I don’t care who it is. I don’t care how much draft capital we put into a player. I want the best players to be on the field,” Brown said on Thursday’s “Football After Show.” “The best players to run a system. Justin is a better quarterback, but if Luke Getsy is going to call the plays and have him sit in the pocket and read the defense and throw the football, I don’t think that’s the best for Justin Fields. If that’s going to happen, I’d rather have Bagent in there.”

Bagent has now started four games for the Bears, with 697 passing yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions in five total appearances.

In Thursday’s game, he threw for 162 yards and completed 60.6% of his passes, with a QBR of 47.4. He has also won two of his four starts this season against the Panthers and Raiders.

Fields meanwhile has completed 61.7% of his passes this season for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 237 yards and another score.

He has been out of action since Week 6 when he injured his thumb in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Before that however he had racked up 617 yards and eight touchdowns in his previous two outings, giving Bears fans hope that he was coming into his own as a passer.

Fields is expected to return to the starter’s role when the Bears take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Nov. 19.

