Jaquan Brisker injects powerful message into players-led meeting

Jaquan Brisker is ready for this season.

And he wants everyone on the team to know it, and show it.

He pounded one simple message into the Bears during a players-only team meeting a few days ago, according to rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott on "The Sick Podcast with Adam Rank."

"Literally, he kept saying that same statement you just made," Scott said. "'Why not us? Why not us? Why can't it be us?' He kept saying that same statement over, and over, and over again."

Brisker was not named a captain by the Bears this season. Though, maybe he should be considered down the road.

On the defensive side, Tremaine Edmunds and Eddie Jackson, Brisker's on-field counterpart, were named captains of the Bears. Justin Fields and DJ Moore are the offensive captains this season.

All voices are appreciated. And, at the very least, Scott was ecstatic about Brisker's hype-up speech.

