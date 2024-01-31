Luke Getsy is ‘well-respected' around the league despite Bears firing: reports

Luke Getsy, the now former offensive coordinator for the Bears, is searching for a new job.

But how much does the league value the one-time offensive coordinator, who failed to create a viable offense for Justin Fields and the Bears? One league insider says Getsy has gravitas around the league.

"He's very well-respected," Albert Breer told "Kap & JHood" on ESPN 1000. "I think there are people out there that think he did a pretty good job in the last couple of years, all things considered. Bringing Justin along, building an offense for Justin, weathering the injuries, having a rookie quarterback ready to go in Tyson Bagent.

"I would say there are enough people that feel like, you know, that the potential that he had two years ago when he was hired and became an offensive coordinator, that the potential is still there."

Getsy has, in fact, has interviewed for at least three offensive coordinator positions. He's interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints.

The Raiders' interview appeared to be a guise to talk to Getsy about Justin Fields, as the Raiders have been attached to his name since the start of the offseason. The Bears did the same thing with Kliff Kingsbury, interviewing the USC quarterbacks coach to earn further analysis on Caleb Williams. The same thinking could be applied to the Saints and Patriots interviews, as both teams are starved for a quarterback.

But, as Breer suggests, Getsy's reported interest around the league may not be a facade.

Getsy's stint with the Bears wasn't all bad. He figured out how to make DJ Moore the central figure of the passing attack, as needed, after a slow start. He helped to get Fields going towards the end of the year. The run game was effective for the second year in a row.

But, his play-calling was brought into the spotlight several times, including the Bears' Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when Getsy called three straight screen players, the last of which was returned a few yards for a pick-six.

In the end, Getsy failed to develop Fields into a viable, franchise quarterback, and create a productive offense for the Bears. Over the past two seasons, the Bears have ranked 19th and 23rd in offense, respectively.

Getsy began his NFL coaching career with the Packers in 2014 as an offensive quality control coach and has coached in the pros for nine seasons. Before moving to the Bears, he was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Packers. He spent the last two years as the Bears OC.

Where will Getsy end up next? And, more importantly, will he get an offensive coordinator job this offseason?

