Just before the NFL trade deadline, the Bears traded a 2024 second-round pick to acquire Montez Sweat, an elite edge rusher from the Washington Commanders.

It's a steep price for a single-edge rusher. The Bears could've waited until free agency to try and join Sweat's availability then. But, Poles admitted Wednesday he felt the pressure on missing out on Sweat, which would've been a lost opportunity in the general manager's eyes.

And it's true, the Atlanta Falcons were competitors for Sweat, according to his agent.

"My agent told me they (Falcons) were in the talks," Sweat said Wednesday during his introductory press conference. "I'm actually from Georgia. It was a place of interest. Obviously, they (Bears) wanted me more, so here I am."

Indeed, the Bears wanted Sweat more. They apparently passed on Commanders edge rusher Chase Young, as the 24-year-old went to the San Francisco 49ers for a conditional third-round pick --- a lower price than Sweat.

But the Bears still have the hurdle of signing Sweat to a long-term deal before they can start popping the champagne of his acquisition. Trading a second-round pick for a mere rental would be a devastating loss.

But Poles is confident a deal will come.

“It’s hard to put a timeline on it, but I’m hoping it won’t take too long," Poles said. "I feel really confident that we can get a deal done."

From Sweat's perspective, he sat back and watched as rumors swirled, teams offered, and a trade finally came. He's not a stranger to the rumor side of things, but this trade marks the first of his career.

Does it boost his ego to see teams compete for his services?

"Pass rusher is a prominent position in the league," Sweat said. "I'm sure a lot of teams want a pass rusher. It doesn't necessarily boost my ego. They may have not been necessarily looking for me they might have just been looking for a good edge rusher. And I made it. I'm just humble and ready to go."

