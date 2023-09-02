NFL analyst makes absurd record prediction for Bears this season

It's well-documented that the host of Good Morning Football, Kyle Brandt, is a superfan of the Chicago Bears.

He's preached Justin Fields' trajectory and has made his arguments in favor of head coach Matt Eberflus and the overall success of the team.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, he became intoxicated by the projected success of the Bears this season. Game-by-game, Brandt went through the schedule for the upcoming season with Eisen and submitted his regular season record projection for the Bears.

Brandt, overzealously, projected the Bears to finish 13-4 during the regular season.

The only losses the Bears incur, in Brandt's mind, are against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers, once against the Detroit Lions and the penultimate week against the Atlanta Falcons. Brandt claims the latter loss will be in part of the Bears looking forward too quickly to the playoffs.

He also projected the Bears make a clean sweep in the NFL awards. He projects an MVP for Fields, Coach of the Year for Eberflus, and a Rookie of the Year award for Darnell Wright.

Obviously, the odds of all of Brandt's projections becoming a reality are slim.

The Bears are coming off a season in which they submitted the worst record in the NFL at 3-14. They earned the first selection in the NFL draft by way of finishing last place in the league.

Yes, the Bears made several valiant and intriguing moves during the offseason. They traded for DJ Moore, drafted Wright, signed Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, and improved multiple weak spots on their roster.

How high can the Bears fly this season?

The ceiling is promising, but it's certainly not as elevated as Brandt projects.

