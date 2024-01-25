'Tis the season of unhinged takes.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been a hot topic of discussion after a jagged performance in the team's divisional round win over the Green Bay Packers.

Despite having a 17-5 record as starting quarterback and leading the Niners to two consecutive NFC championship game appearances, Purdy has been under a microscope for completing just three of eight intermediate pass attempts for 43 yards and almost throwing a pick-six right into safety Darnell Savage's chest on Saturday.

His critics include formers Packers' receiver Greg Jennings, who voiced concern about Purdy's ability to impact the game.

"Is he a good quarterback? Yes. Is he a difference maker? No, he is not," Jennings said during an appearance on FS1's "The Carton Show."

Jennings, who won a Super Bowl with Green Bay in 2011, went on to suggest Bears quarterback Justin Fields could be the answer for San Francisco.

"If he does not win, you have to go and try to find a difference maker at that position," he said. "A guy maybe like Justin Fields."

The proposal was met with pushback from the rest of the panel.

"If you would have told me Kirk Cousins, I'd have been like, 'oh okay,'" the show's co-host Willie Colon said. "Justin Fields, bro? It took Justin Fields the back-half of the season for us to even consider him a competent quarterback."

It remains to be seen what the Bears will do with Justin Fields in an offseason in which they hold the No. 1 overall draft pick.

As for Purdy, he'll have a chance to prove the haters wrong with a Super Bowl berth when the 49ers take on the Lions in the NFC championship game on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CT.

