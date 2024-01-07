Official: Here are the Bears regular season opponents for 2024 schedule

Now that the Bears, and the rest of the NFL, have all finished their regular season slate, their opponents for the 2024-25 season are firmly set.

Here are the Bears' regular season opponents for the 2024 season. (There is no meaning to the order.)

Two games each NFC North opponent: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings

NFC West: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks / at Arizona Cardinals, at SF 49ers

AFC South: vs. Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars / at Houston Texans, at Indianapolis Colts

NFC South: vs Carolina Panthers

AFC East: vs New England Patriots

NFC East: at Washington Commanders

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The last three opponents depended on how the Bears finished on Sunday. Since they finished last in the NFC North, the Bears will play the last-place teams in the NFC South, AFC East and NFC East. That means the Bears will play the Panthers, Patriots and Commanders.

What do you think of the Bears' schedule for next season?

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.