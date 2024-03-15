Pat McAfee coins raunchy, hilarious nickname for Bears' GM Ryan Poles

Bears general manager Ryan Poles made a stunning trade for Keenan Allen on Thursday night, and the consensus so far has been that the move was a home run.

On Friday, Pat McAfee offered his opinion on the trade that sent a fourth-round pick to the Chargers in exchange for the six-time Pro Bowl receiver and "staple of the Chargers' offense." And in doing so, McAfee invented an unbelievable nickname for the Bears' GM.

"Keenan Allen's guy you want on your team," McAfee said on his show Friday. "I love this move for the Chicago Bears. We have no idea what they're gonna do at No. 1 still. Everybody assumes it's Caleb Williams, but then you started hearing people chat, 'maybe not.' Now is that just draft season B.S.? Probably. But all I see is the Chicago Bears trying to get better.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I know you Chicago Bears fans have been yearning for success for a very long time. Feels like this particular front office and everything understands that. Poles is making moves. And I'm calling him 'big pole Poles.' And I think he's making a lot of 'big pole' moves. And you guys might end up on the pole of the NFC at some point. We shall see. congratulations, to you guys."

Keenan Allen has been traded to the Chicago Bears..



He's been a staple of that Chargers offense and it feels like he's ALWAYS open #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/VYKtnu7Kb7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 15, 2024

Big pole Poles. That's quite the name to live up to.



Here's hoping he keeps it up.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.