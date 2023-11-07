After Sunday's 37-3 blowout over the Seattle Seahawks for the Baltimore Ravens, Roquan Smith looked back with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer at his trade from Chicago.

Just over a year after the fact, how does Smith feel about it now?

“Man, it’s pretty crazy thinking back to when I was initially traded,” Smith told Breer. “It was bittersweet for me, just knowing Chicago and rightfully so. But if I would’ve stayed there, honestly, [I] wouldn’t have been able to compete for a title anytime soon. And then when I came over here, it took me a while, like a couple of weeks, to really realize how stacked this team was, as well as how many good people there are on this team, and how they just bring in truly good people.

“And when I just think about it from the perspective of having the opportunity to compete for one year in and year out with the talent we have. Man, it makes me so happy, just knowing my career is not going down the drain, in the sense of playing somewhere where I’m not truly competing for a title.”

Ouch. Smith didn't hold back on that one.

Smith and the Bears had a major falling out back in the summer of 2022. Smith, then, was hopeful to receive an extension from his native team, which drafted him with the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

But after several negotiations --- without an agent --- between the Bears, Smith requested a trade. He said in a statement the Bears didn't "negotiate in good faith." He claimed the deal the Bears sent him would be bad to sign for himself and the NFL's linebacker market as a whole.

Ian Rapoport later reported the Bears' offer to Smith included backloaded money and de-escalators. The offer didn't fit a player who emulated and led the Bears' defense since his arrival; the same linebacker who was worthy enough to carry the torch of Chicago's great linebackers.

In turn, the Bears traded Smith to the Ravens at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. They received future draft capital in return. The trade devastated Smith.

"I didn't plan to [get traded], but you know, life happens at times and got traded," Smith said after his first practice in Baltimore. "So initially I was shocked. But I'm excited to be here. Good group of guys that are contending for a title, and that's what I'm in the game to play for -- playing for a title."

It took time for Smith to acclimate to playing for a new team. All he knew over his young career was being a Chicago Bear --- a place where linebackers are placed on a pedestal. Or, supposed to be, at least.

Quickly, however, Smith grew accustomed to his new environment. In fact, he appreciates his new team more.

“Honestly, man, it means the world to me, being a Raven,” Smith says. “And how they came and got me when I was in Chicago and just all the love they showed me throughout my time here, I just only imagine it’s gonna grow even bigger. So when I think about it from that perspective, I pride myself on playing until the whistle, playing every single play as hard as I can. But like just being here, there’s something about that makes you want to go even harder, with all the legends that came before me, like Ed [Reed], Ray [Lewis], Bart [Scott] …

This season Smith is leading the league's best defense, which has allowed an incredibly low 13.8 points per game this season. And Smith? He's doing just fine.

Smith has the fourth-most tackles in the NFL this season, notching 87 through nine weeks. His teammate, Patrick Queen, also has 75 tackles --- the 15th most in the NFL.

It's safe to say, that at first, Smith was upset about being traded from the Bears. But now, he's thriving better than he did with the Bears. He's definitely happier, too.

“When I just think about it from that perspective, man, it makes me proud just knowing that I’m playing behind such a historic tradition. And guys that was well before [me], man. How they set the standard for being a Raven. I believe it’s playing lights out on the defensive side of the ball … not giving the offense time to breathe. Smothering them. And when they come up for a breath, you take them right back down. I feel like that’s what being a Raven is all about.”

