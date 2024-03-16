Russell Wilson welcomes Justin Fields to the Steelers

Russell Wilson welcomed Justin Fields to the Steelers via social media on Saturday, praising the merit of Pittsburgh's quarterback room after the trade.

Russell Wilson welcoming Justin Fields to Pittsburgh: pic.twitter.com/36qdShFYTF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2024

Fields reposted Wilson's post on his Instagram story, virtually accepting the welcome.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers --- who signed Wilson to a one-year deal earlier this offseason --- for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that would turn into a fourth-rounder if Fields plays 51% of snaps.

According to multiple reports, Fields will be Wilson's backup in Pittsburgh. There will not be a competition for the starting spot. The league views Fields as a backup at this juncture, and he will play one in the second phase of his career.

That makes it very unlikely the Bears' pick will convey to a fourth-rounder in the 2025 NFL draft. For Fields to reach 51% of snaps in 2024, Wilson would need to go down with an injury or perform poorly enough for the Steelers to swap Fields in as the starter.

Initial reports this offseason suggested the Bears could yield as much as a second-round pick for Fields. Unfortunately, free agency hampered his value, as several quarterbacks signed with the spots that resounded most with Fields. That led Poles to surrender value to jettison Fields and make room for USC's Caleb Williams.

This trade is an excellent one for the Steelers, however. At the comfortable price of a sixth-round pick, the Steelers just insured Wilson, who they inked to a "prove it" one-year deal. Should Wilson not work out, the Steelers could roll with Fields and extend him past the final season of his rookie deal.

Either way, Fields should learn some valuable lessons from Wilson, who undoubtedly owns one of the league's best active careers. Wilson has nine Pro Bowl nods to his name and a Super Bowl ring.

Fields played three seasons in Chicago, racking up 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 40 games. The Bears drafted him with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL draft after trading up in the draft to acquire him out of Ohio State.

