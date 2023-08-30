Teven Jenkins will start the season on injured reserve, general manager Ryan Poles announced on Wednesday.

Jenkins went down during practice this offseason with an apparent leg injury that most suspected would take him some time to recover.

On Tuesday, Eberflus confirmed the expectation of Jenkins' delayed start to the season.

"Everybody looks to be healthy right now," Eberflus said Tuesday. "Looks good. The one guy that's still week to week is Teven. Again, we'll work through that process as we go."

A lot of the offensive line have suffered injuries during the offseason, including Cody Whitehair, Nate Davis, Darnell Wright and Lucas Patrick. The Bears will have to shuffle the first team offensive line to make ends meet to start the season.

