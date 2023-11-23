Thanksgiving football schedule: NFL tripleheader, Egg Bowl take center stage

The football world doesn’t stop for the Thanksgiving holiday, with a tripleheader of NFL action and one of college football’s oldest rivalries taking center stage.

The action is spread across multiple networks, with NBC playing host to an NFC West showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

Here are the three NFL games on the docket for Thanksgiving Day:

11:30 a.m. Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions Fox

The Lions will kick things off on Thanksgiving in a rare spot, as they are the decided favorites against the rival Packers at Ford Field.

The Lions are 8-2 this season and are one of the NFL’s biggest surprises. Jared Goff has thrown for 2,743 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, while David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have formed one of the NFL’s most exciting running back tandems, combining for 1,089 yards and 13 touchdowns.

As for the Packers, they are still trying to find their footing under quarterback Jordan Love, who has also thrown for 16 touchdowns this season. They have won two of their last three games after a four-game midseason losing streak, and are coming off a comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Lambeau Field.

3:30 p.m. Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys CBS

Another divisional rivalry takes center stage in the afternoon time slot, as the Commanders will hope to bounce back after losing four-of-five games when they take on the Cowboys in Dallas.

Sam Howell has thrown for 3,039 yards for the Commanders so far this season, but he’s also been intercepted 12 times and has been sacked 51 times as the team has limped to a 4-7 record so far on the year.

Dallas meanwhile hopes to keep pace with the surging Philadelphia Eagles as they take care of Thanksgiving hosting duties. Dak Prescott has thrown for 2,604 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, while Tony Pollard has embraced his status as the team’s No. 1 running back, with 590 yards on the ground and 209 receiving yards to his credit.

7:20 p.m. San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks NBC

The 49ers ripped off five straight wins to open the season, and they seem to have righted the ship after losing three in a row after scoring back-to-back wins over Jacksonville and Tampa Bay in recent weeks.

Brock Purdy threw for 333 yards in last week’s victory over Tampa, while Christian McCaffrey continues to be arguably the most dynamic player in the league, with 1,189 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns on his resume this season.

Despite losing a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, the Seahawks are just one game behind San Francisco, and will now play them in two of their next three games. Geno Smith has thrown for 2,404 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, and is considered likely to start.

Unfortunately for Seattle, they will likely be without Kenneth Walker III after he suffered an oblique strain against the Rams. Zach Charbonnet will likely get the start at running back.

There is a college football game on as well for, those interested in an early taste of rivalry week!

6:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Mississippi State ESPN

Records can generally be thrown out in the annual Egg Bowl, as the Rebels will travel to Starkville to take on the Bulldogs on Thursday night.

Mississippi State won last year’s game in Oxford in a thrilling 24-22 contest, and they’ll need to win this game to become bowl eligible. They have won just one SEC game so far this season, and are hoping that they can get a big game out of Will Rogers, who threw for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week against Southern Miss.

Ole Miss is hoping to finish their regular season with a bang, with their only two losses coming to College Football Playoff contenders Alabama and Georgia. The Rebels have gotten great quarterback play out of Jaxson Dart, who has 19 touchdowns and has thrown for 2,889 yards, but also look for running back Quinshon Judkins to shine, as he has 933 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season.