This Bears player is officially the second-oldest in the league after roster cuts

Marcedes Lewis --- 39 years and 103 days old --- is officially the second-oldest player in the league.

The first? You know who. Aaron Rodgers is the oldest player in the league, 168 days older than Lewis.

The Bears signed Lewis on Aug. 4, reuniting him with his teammate from Green Bay, Robert Tonyan. Tonyan and Lewis are close friends and he and Luke Getsy, the former quarterbacks coach with the Packers, convinced him to join the Bears.

Lewis is going into his 18th season in the NFL. He spent the first 12 of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the last five seasons with the Packers.

