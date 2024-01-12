Tremaine Edmunds buys $1.4 million home in Northbrook suburb

Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds recently purchased a home worth $1.4 million in the Northbrook suburb of Chicago, according to a recent report from the Chicago Tribune.

The house is 6,101 square feet and 0.28 acres. It has five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 15-foot ceilings and a two-story foyer. The house also has a three-car garage, a basement with 10-foot ceilings, a bar, and a built-in Sub-Zero wine refrigerator.

Edmunds, 25, signed a four-year contract this past summer worth $72 million. The contract included a $9.75 million signing bonus. Exactly $50 million of it is guaranteed. His average annual salary is $18 million.

He was an exemplary defender alongside fellow linebacker T.J. Edwards. Edmunds played 15 games this season, recording four interceptions, one touchdown, seven pass breakups and 113 combined tackles.

