Tremaine Edmunds wanted to join a rebuilding team in free agency

Once the gates opened to NFL free agency in March, Ryan Poles and the front office quickly pounced to bolster the linebacker room with Tremaine Edmunds.

They inked the Buffalo Bills linebacker to a four-year contract worth $18 million per year. He quickly became the fourth-highest paid linebacker in the league after the start of free agency.

But for someone as talented as Edmunds, with the power to choose where he wants to play, why did he choose the Bears?

"I'm a guy (who) likes when the odds are against me," Edmunds told NFL Network. "Individuals make the best moves when they're underestimated. And I wanted to go to a team where I could be part of a rebuild. I can be part of turning this thing around, man."

“I wanted to go to a team where I could be part of the rebuild.”@maine_savage23 is pumped to be on the Bears heading into the 2023 season 🐻 (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/LiW9IzBSKx — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 21, 2023

That's a testament of Edmunds' character. He could've taken the easy route, opting to choose a contender. Edmunds wants the challenge; he's getting it with the Bears. Not only did the Bears own the worst record in the NFL last season, they have a long line of historic linebackers. That's difficult to live up to.

Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs, Khalil Mack, Mike Singletary, Dick Butkus.

Obviously, Edmunds also got paid a pretty penny to join the Bears. Chicago owned the most cap space in the league entering free agency, with about $100 million in the bank. Still, after free agency and the draft, they own the most cap space in the NFL.

Either way, Edmunds is joining the legendary club of Bears linebackers this season. He has excellent potential and prowess to live up to Chicago's high standards. He has terrific size and length at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. His arms are 34.5 inches long, something Matt Eberflus covets.

He became one of the youngest players drafted in NFL history, entering the league at 19-years-old. He played five seasons in Buffalo, constantly placing himself at the top of the charts for combined tackles in a season.

He's averaged 113 tackles over the past five seasons. In that time frame, he has the ninth-most tackles in the NFL.

Surely, his presence will help a defense that ranked last in the NFL last season, allowing 27.2 points per contest.

"It's just about knowing there are going to be some thunderstorms sometimes but you gotta be able to stand through those thunderstorms sometimes long enough to stand through some sunshine one day," Edmunds said. "Just being a part of that and being a big part of that defense and being a big part of that rebuild.

"It made me want to be a part of it, for sure."

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.