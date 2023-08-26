Trending
Trevis Gipson

Trevis Gipson has received permission to be traded from Bears: reports

Originally drafted by the Bears in 2020, the pass rusher has been in Chicago for three years

By Ryan Taylor

Trevis Gipson has requested a trade from the Chicago Bears, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He has received permission from the Bears, according to the report

Gipson, 26, has recorded 10 sacks over the last two seasons. He was expected to be an integral part of their pass rush this season, before the Bears signed veteran Yannick Ngakoue.

The move to sign Ngakoue pushed Gipson back on the depth chart to a backup pass rusher. DeMarcus Walker is slated to start opposite Ngakoue.

The Bears drafted Gipson in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He's played three seasons in Chicago.

