Kyler Gordon

Watch: Kyler Gordon gets penalty after facemask breaks off helmet

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 05: Kyler Gordon #6 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 5, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Bears 24-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears defensive back Kyler Gordon picked up a penalty in Monday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, but we’d have to say he did so in truly rare fashion.

Gordon was blocking Minnesota’s Brandon Powell after a second quarter interception by Jaylon Johnson when his facemask was pulled off of his helmet.

Gordon removed his helmet as he was coming off the field and was seen showing it to officials, but a penalty flag was thrown for the defensive back taking the helmet off.

After a quick consultation, officials assessed a penalty for taunting instead.

Video replay showed Powell grabbing Gordon’s facemask as they came off the field, but the only penalty assessed was to Gordon on the play.

The next drive, set back by 15 yards, resulted in a punt by the Bears.

