Watch: Kyler Gordon gets penalty after facemask breaks off helmet

Chicago Bears defensive back Kyler Gordon picked up a penalty in Monday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, but we’d have to say he did so in truly rare fashion.
Gordon was blocking Minnesota’s Brandon Powell after a second quarter interception by Jaylon Johnson when his facemask was pulled off of his helmet.
Gordon removed his helmet as he was coming off the field and was seen showing it to officials, but a penalty flag was thrown for the defensive back taking the helmet off.
After a quick consultation, officials assessed a penalty for taunting instead.
Video replay showed Powell grabbing Gordon’s facemask as they came off the field, but the only penalty assessed was to Gordon on the play.
The next drive, set back by 15 yards, resulted in a punt by the Bears.