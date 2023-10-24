Matt Eberflus and the Bears aren't avid blitzers. But they have the personnel to get it done.

I don't need to tell you how well Jaquan Brisker emulates a Jamal Adams type to effectively blitz as a safety. But Kyler Gordon appears to be a smart, agile rusher, too.

Check out this blitz he executed against the Raiders last Sunday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Where is Kyler Gordon?🤔



Oh, there he is! Ducking under the right tackle and getting in the backfield.



He's fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/ESq0Q30KM8 — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) October 24, 2023

Gordon filthily ducked under a charging right tackle to free himself up instantly and rush the play. Unfortunately, the play was a wrap-around to Davante Adams heading in the opposite direction.

But imagine it came his way? He probably would've made the tackle for a sizeable loss.

Keep an eye out for the Bears' defensive backs. They're crafty on the blitz. Jaylon Johnson even told Parkins & Spiegel he improvised a blitz during the same game.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.