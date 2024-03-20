What did Jaylon Johnson first think when the Bears traded for Keenan Allen?

The Bears sent shockwaves through the NFL when they traded a fourth-round pick for Keenan Allen.

What did cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who re-signed with the Bears this offseason, think about first when the Bears acquired Allen via trade?

"It's funny because as soon as we got him I was thinking about the one-on-ones," Johnson said on "Up & Adams." "I'm not even thinking about what he can do for our team. I'm like 'Man, I can't wait to go see him in practice.' I can't wait for camp."

It's the classic, equal trade of NFL football practices. The elite receiver makes the elite cornerback better in practice, and vice versa. It's like the Jets having Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, who were both the Offensive/Defensive Rookies of the Year in 2022.

They got there by making each other better in practice. What better way to improve than having some of the best competition to compete against every single day? That's what Johnson's thinking about --- getting better.

"Yeah, he's on my team but being able to compete against a guy like him every day in practice, every day in camp I think we're going to make each other a lot better," Johnson said. "He's a savvy veteran, a savvy route-runner. A guy that is really crafty. A guy that I've been a big fan of considering the work that he's done in this league."

Allen is coming off of a phenomenal season last year. He caught 108 passes for 1,243 yards (11th-most in NFL) and seven touchdowns while missing four games.

He earned his sixth Pro Bowl nod last season. Johnson ended the game by batting down a pass intended for Allen. Allen joked with the Bears' social media about Johnson holding him during the play and needing a rematch during practice.

And, of course, Johnson invites the competition. He knows it'll make the team better.

"I can't wait to see him make the plays that he's made so long in this league for in a Bears uniform," Johnson said.

