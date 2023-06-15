Chase Claypool isn't living up to expectations at Halas Hall this offseason, according to a report from the Waddle & Silvy show on ESPN 1000.

"All I can tell you is it isn't trending in a way that the Bears have wanted it to trend in this offseason," Marc Silverman said on the radio.

According to Silverman, his mentality isn't where the Bears would like it to be, especially considering he's nursing minor injuries that cost him part of minicamp.

"I have heard from a few people inside that building that he is not somebody who is very self-motivated," Silverman said. "There's a long way to go. Chase Claypool can change the narrative."

Claypool struggled during the 10 games he played for the Bears last season. As a result, he caught a lowly 10 passes for 140 yards. The Bears, obviously, expect more from a receiver they paid a hefty price for.

Back at last season's trade deadline, Ryan Poles sent their second-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Claypool. The Miami Dolphins -- on account of illegal tampering -- forfeited their first-round pick, essentially making the pick the Bears traded into a first-round selection.

That's a hefty price to pay for an unproductive receiver. Fortunately, Claypool has one season left on his rookie deal before the Bears will be forced to make a decision about their collective futures. But, according to Silverman, he's staring down the barrel of being pegged as a bust.

For what it's worth, the Bears have spoken emphatically about Claypool this offseason. They appreciate his dedication off the field in the film room while he's nursing "soft tissue" injuries. And they're enthralled about his potential with Justin Fields.

"I’m excited where he is," wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert said. "He’s more into what we’re doing offensively. He asks a lot of good questions. He’s here extra too — when he doesn’t have to be here, he’s here doing a lot of extra things, trying to get better, watching tape on his own, that kinda thing.

"He’s a big target, as we know. People forget that he’s 230 pounds but he ran a 4.42. He’s really fast. He was out here and he was getting behind the defense a few times. We’re excited to have him."

