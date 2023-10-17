Can Aaron Rodgers return to Jets this season? Robert Saleh says don't bet against it

When Aaron Rodgers suffered a devastating Achilles injury in the opening moments of his Jets debut this season, there was no question that Rodgers would be done for the year. Achilles injuries are some of the most serious an athlete can suffer and often require a full year of recovery time. Instead, people questioned whether the injury spelled the end of Rodgers’ illustrious career.

It seems Rodgers is trying to flip that script.

Rodgers drew attention in Week 6 when he was spotted not only walking around without crutches, but tossing a ball before the Jets game against the Eagles. Now, folks have started to wonder if Rodgers can defy the typical recovery timeline and return this season to give the Jets a late-season boost.

"I'm one of those guys searching, like, 'Is he supposed to do this?'” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on “Good Morning Football” via NFL.com. "I've coached Richard Sherman, who was coming off his Achilles. I've got friends who have had Achilles injuries, and what he's doing, according to them, is absolutely ridiculous. For him to be walking already, I wouldn't put anything past him. He is a big believer in manifestation; you are who you think you are, and you become what you think about. He is willing himself to return faster than what you're supposed to be.

"I think he's fueled by doubt– I don't think, I know– he's fueled by doubt. The more you doubt him, the more fuel he has. He's on a mission. There's one thing I've learned about him, in my very short time with him, is that when he's got something on his mind and he wants to prove something, he's going to prove it. So, a lot of people can doubt him, but I'm not doubting him. We're leaving the door open for him but it's amazing to see how hard he's been working and the intent at which he's been doing it."

Rodgers reportedly underwent an innovative surgery to try to speed up his healing process, but even then estimates were that he might, maybe, be able to return for the postseason. Saleh said he doesn’t really know if Rodgers can recover in time for a regular season return, but reiterated he’s not counting him out.

“Any medical professional, anyone who's been through an Achilles injury, they're all saying there's no way. But don't tell him that. Like I said, the more you doubt him and the more you doubt whether or not he's able to do it, I think it just fuels him. I mean, if I was going to bet– even though gambling is illegal for employees– I would bet on him, not against him."

Zach Wilson has taken over as the Jets’ starting quarterback since Rodgers went down. The Jets currently sit in third place in the AFC East with a 3-3 record.

