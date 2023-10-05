The backend of the Bears defense got a big lift Thursday evening, when Jaquan Brisker got the green light to play against the Commanders.

Brisker popped up on Wednesday’s injury report with a hamstring tweak. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Brisker hurt it during practice.

The Bears are already down several key cogs in the secondary. Eddie Jackson will miss his third game in a row with a foot injury and Jaylon Johnson will miss his second game in a row with a hamstring injury. Further, the Bears have been without their top two slot corners since Kyler Gordon is on the mend after hand surgery and Josh Blackwell is on IR with a hamstring injury of his own. If Brisker had been unable to play, that would’ve meant the Bears would be down to one starting defensive back left on the field: rookie Tyrique Stevenson.

Other inactives for Thursdays’ game include Chase Claypool who was asked to stay away from the team dating back to Sunday. Claypool has likely played his last snap for the Bears.

New free agent signee Duron Harmon is inactive as he acclimates to the team, and running back D’Onta Foreman is inactive since Roschon Johnson has assumed a bigger role in the offense and plays more on special teams.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.