Darnell Mooney will not play when the Bears take on the Falcons this Sunday. The Bears released their final injury report on the week on Friday, and Mooney was ruled out due to the concussion he suffered last week. A few other injured players are trending in the right direction, however.

Cole Kmet managed to practice in a limited fashion on Friday after his knee injury kept him from participating at all on Wednesday or Thursday. He’s officially questionable to play this weekend, but head coach Matt Eberflus seemed optimistic that Kmet would be able to make it on the field.

“Everything looks pretty good there,” Eberflus said.

Eberflus was equally optimistic that center Lucas Patrick would be able to play, despite his knee injury. Patick was able to snap the ball during individual drill at Thursday’s Bears practice.

The Bears got more good news elsewhere on the line. Starting left guard Teven Jenkins is cleared to play against the Falcons since he passed through the final stages of the concussion protocol. He has no game designation, meaning he’s fully medically cleared to play.

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and linebacker Noah Sewell also have no game designations. Each player has missed several games due to injury. St. Bown could see more time on the field on offense since Mooney will be out this week. Sewell largely contributes on special teams, but also works as the backup strongside linebacker when needed.

