3 big questions for Bears rookie minicamp

It’s been several years since the Bears have been as well situated heading into rookie minicamp as they are right now. GM Ryan Poles said after the draft that it will be harder for players to make the team’s roster this year, and it’s easy to see why. After several seasons of tearing the roster down and then building it back up again, there are fewer holes to fill and fewer opportunities for players to earn a spot with a spectacular tryout.

There are still some questions, however. Here’s what we’ll have our eye on when the Bears host rookie minicamp this weekend.

HOW DOES CALEB WILLIAMS LOOK UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL?

All eyes will be on Caleb Williams from now through the rest of summer and beyond. But this will be our first look at the young QB at an organized Bears practice. Will his chemistry develop quickly with fellow top-10 pick Rome Odunze? Will he form an on-field connection with any other pass catchers? How many mistakes will we see? How will Williams operate in the up-tempo practices that head coach Matt Eberflus orchestrates? Will anything in particular give him trouble?

Williams will dominate the majority of headlines, as he should.

WHERE WILL KIRAN AMEGADJIE LINE UP?

The Bears will not put a ceiling on what Amegadjie can do in 2024, but the expectation is that he will work in a backup role this season with the potential to start down the road. Amegadjie has the build of an NFL left tackle, but the Bears like his positional versatility, too. Amegadjie started at both left tackle and right guard in college. Where we see Amegadjie in the early stages of the summer could give us a clue as to how the team ultimately views him.

If Amegadjie spends all his time at left tackle it could be a good indication that the team thinks he could challenge Braxton Jones for a starting job in the future. If he moves around, it would indicate the team is interested in seeing the full breadth of his skillset before plugging him into a specific role.

WHO ELSE WILL SHOW UP?

Rookie minicamp isn’t just for the incoming rookie class. In addition to the players Poles drafted and signed as UDFAs, there are typically a handful of athletes brought in to tryout for the team, in addition to some second-year players who want the extra hands-on work. Last year, guys like Chase Allen, Kellen Diesch and Roy Mbaeteka participated as they geared up for their second NFL training camps. It’s both interesting to see who else makes the trip to Halas Hall besides the incoming draft and UDFA class, and to see how those players stack up on the field.

