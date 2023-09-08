The Bears are nearly totally healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup against the Packers. The team released their final injury report heading into the weekend and special teams linebacker Dylan Cole was the only player who did not practice in full. He was limited with a hamstring injury and is questionable to suit up.

Most notable was that starting right guard Nate Davis participated in full after sitting out on Thursday due to personal reasons. Davis was present at Halas Hall on Thursday, but stood on the sidelines during practice. GM Ryan Poles signed him to a reported three-year, $30 million contract this offseason to take over at right guard and help the offensive line better protect Justin Fields. However, Davis missed most of training camp with an undisclosed injury.

It’s unclear what that personal reason is, and if it will affect his availability on Sunday at all. If Davis can’t play, either second-year guard Ja’Tyre Carter or newcomer Dan Feeney figure to take his place. Carter only played 31 snaps on offense as a rookie last year and struggled in pass protection over those limited snaps. The Bears just traded for Feeney last week, so he’s still new to the offensive scheme compared to the rest of the group.

Jaquan Brisker, Eddie Jackson and DeMarcus Walker all practiced in full for the second day in a row, paving the way for them to play without restriction on Sunday. Each man missed significant time throughout training camp. The team was confident that Jackson and Walker would be able to play in Week 1 throughout the season, but Brisker’s availability to play in particular was in jeopardy.

Cole was expected to contribute as a core special teams player this year. He’s in real risk of missing Week 1 now, so other Bears will have the opportunity to step up in his absence.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.