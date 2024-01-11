The Bears will make a trip to London this year for a regular season game to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It will be the fourth trip across the pond for the Bears, but only the third time for a game that matters. Here’s how things have gone for the team in their previous cups of tea in the UK.

LOSS TO RAIDERS (24-21) - WEEK 5, 2019 SEASON

The last time the Bears played in London they also took the pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It also was the beginning for the end for the team as they tried to reproduce their success in 2018. Akiem Hicks, an important player on the defensive line, injured his arm just eight snaps into the game. From there, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs dominated on the ground with 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Hicks ended up missing the next eight games, and the loss in London started a four-game skid for the team.

WIN OVER BUCCANEERS (24-18) - WEEK 7, 2011 SEASON

Both the Bears and Bucs must have thought they were playing at the Globe Theater, not Wembley Stadium, because this game was a Comedy of Errors. Jay Cutler threw two interceptions. Josh Freeman threw four. There were 15 penalties, one safety and a missed field goal to boot. Matt Forte got off the plane ready to go, though. He had 145 rushing yards, 38 receiving yards and a score. This victory came in the middle of a five-game win streak. But Jay Cutler broke his thumb in Week 11, Forte suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 13, and the Bears season was cooked from there on out.

WIN OVER COWBOYS (17-6) - 1986 PRESEASON

Long before the NFL’s International Series began, the NFL worked to drum up interest in the UK with “The American Bowl.” The preseason game featured the reigning Super Bowl champion Bears and the Cowboys, who are always a big brand in football. Stars like Walter Payton and Jim McMahon didn’t play much since it was preseason action, but the crowd was treated to a one-yard TD plunge from fan-favorite William “Refrigerator” Perry.

