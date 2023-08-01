It feels like training camp has just begun, and yet the first preseason game will be here before you can say “hut, hut, hike.” In less than two weeks the Bears will host the Tennessee Titans and we’ll get our first look at what the team looks like against a real opponent.

The question is, how much will we see from the starters?

“We actually visited about that this morning,” said head coach Matt Eberflus. “It will be some time - it will be some play time, a little bit in there.”

Eberflus couldn’t share more details on the Bears’ plan for the first preseason plans because they’re still in flux. He will continue to discuss the details with his staff and finalize everything later.

Eberflus did say things may be a little different because many players on the team have a year of experience under their belts.

“We still have a very young football team, but I do think they need to get some time in preseason for sure.”

Last season the Bears starters played the second-most amount of preseason snaps in their preseason opener. For instance, Justin Fields played 18 snaps in the first preseason game, only nine snaps in the second preseason game and 30 snaps in the preseason finale.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.