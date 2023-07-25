The Bears kicked off training camp with a couple of roster moves. The team announced on Monday that they released punter Ryan Anderson and linebacker Sterling Weatherford, and signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford and linebacker Buddy Johnson.

Anderson was a left-footed punter who participated in the OTA and minicamp portions of the offseason program. It’s unlikely he was ever competing to take Trenton Gill’s job, but having a lefty punter gave the Bears the opportunity to give their punt returners a different look over the summer.

The Bears claimed Weatherford off of waivers from the Colts last August. He contributed on special teams, but missed the end of the year with an illness. Weatherwood also missed time in the early portion of this summer’s offseason program.

Ford, 27, was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 7th round of the 2017 NFL draft. He spent parts of last season with the Giants and Colts, but did not see the field. In 32 career games, Ford has 63 catches for 681 yards and two scores. He will likely be a fringe roster player for the Bears.

Johnson, 24, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played in four games his rookie season, primarily on special teams. The Steelers waived Johnson in August 2022. He spent time with the 49ers and Texans last season, but did not play in a game. Johnson will also be a fringe roster player at camp.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.