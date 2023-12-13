Gov. Pritzker offers Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘romantic' birthday dinner ideas

Music megastar Taylor Swift is celebrating her 34th birthday on Wednesday, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has some tips for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for the perfect celebration.

According to Life & Style, Kelce is planning a “romantic dinner” and a “semi-surprise” party for Swift, who just wrapped up her final shows of 2023.

While the Chiefs will be playing in the Boston area this weekend against the Patriots, it’s unclear where Kelce is planning to go, but Pritzker is more than willing to assist.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Doing his best to hype up the state, Pritzker recommended a trip to a friendly neighborhood Portillo’s location for the happy couple:

Tonight will be a very special night at @portilloshotdog https://t.co/fkO7jzwXWv — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) December 13, 2023

There’s no immediate word on how The Wieners Circle, who famously played host to Travis’ brother Jason Kelce earlier this year, has handled the news of being spurned for Portillo’s, but we will update this story as details become available.