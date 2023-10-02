Here's how much a Chicago bar spent after promising to pay everyone's tabs if the Bears lost

A North Side Chicago bar made an expensive bet on the Chicago Bears that proved costly, but there was one surprise the bar's owner didn't expect.

The owner of Claddagh Ring Pub, at 2306 W. Foster Ave. in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, promised a Bears win or free drinks for all.

And for a while, it appeared the Bears could take home their first W and the bar would be spared.

But that all changed in the second half of the game as the team blew a 21-point lead and ended in a disastrous defeat.

Bar owner Kris Jackson said he made the bet to give people a reason to spend a beautiful day indoors and a reason to feel good even if the Bears lost.

In the end, Jackson estimated the bet cost him around $5,000, but what he didn't realize was how much the team's early promise would impact drinking habits.

As part of the deal, tabs closed at the conclusion of the third quarter.

For much of the lead-up to that, the Bears were winning, and at one point even dominating the game.

"That tamed the crowd's drinking for sure," Jackson told NBC Chicago.

It was an unexpected upside for the bar, Jackson said.

In those final few seconds, fans no longer cheered for the team, but for free beers.

"I saved like 40 bucks at least, but I really wanted the Bears to win," customer Hilda Chan said.

Though he's now out a good chunk of change, Jackson said the promotion did exactly what it was designed to.

"Small bar, small local neighborhood, but we’re really getting a lot of good press so I really do appreciate it," he said.

And fans appreciated the incentive, too. For many, it made the team's fourth straight loss a little easier.

"Emotions are everywhere – it was so close," customer Andres Castro said. "A lot of fun though, definitely wanted a win but we got free drinks."

While the promotion was one-time only, Jackson said he just might bring it back in the future.