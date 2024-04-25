How and where to watch the 2024 NFL Draft: TV channel, streaming, timing and more

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday as the Chicago Bears kick off the first round in a major way.

The Bears hold not only the No. 1 pick, but also the No. 9 pick in the first round, marking a pivotal moment that will have all eyes on the Chicago franchise.

Beyond that, there are a number of high-profile names who could be selected early in the first round, leaving no shortage of excitement for this year's event.

So how can fans watch the draft live as it unfolds?

Here's what to watch and when.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held on Thursday (April 25 at 7 p.m. CT), Friday (April 26 at 6 p.m. CT) and Saturday (April 27 at 11 a.m. CT).

Opening night is reserved for the first round, which includes 32 selections. Day 2 will include 69 total picks -- 32 in round two and 37 in round three. To wrap things up, the final 156 picks will be made in rounds four through seven on Saturday.

Where can you watch the 2024 NFL Draft on TV?

All coverage will air on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes. Each platform will also offer streaming options on NFL+ and in the ABC and ESPN apps.

SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio will also offer radio broadcasts.

In addition to the event itself, NBC Sports Chicago will have plenty of live draft coverage, featuring the top picks with expert analysis, live reactions and more.

That coverage includes:

Thursday

6 p.m. Football Night in Chicago: Draft Night Special

TV: NBC Sports Chicago (NBCSCH)

6:30 p.m. Chicago Draft Night

TV: NBC Sports Chicago (NBCSCH)

7 p.m. Draft Night: First Round Live Reaction

TV: NBC Sports Chicago (NBCSCH)

Live Stream: NBC Chicago News, NBCSportsChicago.com, NBC Sports Chicago app, NBC Sports app

Where is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The draft is heading to Detroit, Mich., this year for the first time ever.

Events will take place in the downtown area surrounding Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. The hometown Lions will be on the clock with the No. 29 overall pick on Thursday, plus seven more picks throughout the weekend (barring any trades).

What is the first round pick order?

The Chicago Bears hold the top pick after acquiring it in a trade with the Carolina Panthers for the No. 1 pick last year.

After trading quarterback Justin Fields, it is widely predicted that USC's Caleb Williams will be the pick.

Here's the full order for the first round in 2024: