Sunday Night Football is headed to Inglewood.

The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers will battle in primetime as both teams look to get back in the playoff mix.

The Bears are coming off a convincing victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. Tyson Bagent made his first career NFL start in place of Justin Fields and D’Onta Foreman went off for three touchdowns in a 30-12 drubbing that brought the team to 2-5 on the year.

The Chargers, meanwhile, have dropped back-to-back games against potential contenders to fall to 2-4. Justin Herbert and Co. followed up their Monday Night Football defeat against the Dallas Cowboys with a 31-17 road defeat against Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Which team will shine under the bright lights? Here is how you can watch this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup:

When is the Bears vs. Chargers Sunday Night Football game?

The Bears will face the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 29.

What time is the Bears vs. Chargers Sunday Night Football game?

Kickoff time for Bears-Chargers is set for 7:20 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football

Bears-Chargers will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2023 season.

Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. CT with Football Night in America as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Aftershow will begin immediately following the game. Ruthie Polinsky will be joined by Lance Briggs, Alex Brown and Dave Wannstedt to break down how the Bears fared against the Chargers.

How to stream the Bears vs. Chargers Sunday Night Football live online

Fans can stream Bears-Chargers on Peacock and NBC.com.

How to listen to Bears vs. Chargers on the radio

Station: ESPN 1000