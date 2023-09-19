How to watch Bears vs. Chiefs Week 3 game

The Chicago Bears still haven’t found the win column in 2023, and it will be a challenge for them to get there in Week 3.

Matt Eberflus’ team dropped to 0-2 on the season with a 27-17 road loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. Justin Fields threw two interceptions, including a costly pick-six, while Baker Mayfield threw for more than 300 yards against the Bears’ defense.

After two disappointing outings to begin the year, the Bears face their toughest test yet: the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Bears will head to Kansas City in Week 3 to square off against the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and Co. got a bounce-back victory by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in a rematch of last season’s divisional round.

Can the Bears pull off a major upset, or will they head back to Chicago with an 0-3 record? Here is how you can watch this week’s Bears-Chiefs matchup:

When is the Bears vs. Chiefs Week 3 game?

The Bears will face the Chiefs in Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 24.

What time is the Bears vs. Chiefs Week 3 game?

Kickoff time for Bears-Bucs is set for 3:25 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Chiefs Week 3

Bears-Bucs will air on FOX. The network’s top broadcast team of Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis), Erin Andrews (sidelines) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) will call the game.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Aftershow will begin immediately following the game. Ruthie Polinsky will be joined by Lance Briggs, Alex Brown and Dave Wannstedt to break down how the Bears fared against the Bucs.

How to stream the Bears vs. Chiefs live online

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+, FUBO

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

How to listen to Bears vs. Chiefs on the radio

Station: ESPN 1000

What is the weather forecast for Bears vs. Chiefs Week 3?

NBC Chicago forecasts isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon, a high temperature of 74 degrees and a 60% chance of rain in Kansas City on Sunday.

