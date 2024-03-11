Kirk Cousins to Falcons, taking potential Justin Fields trade destination off the board

Longtime Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is headed to the Falcons, according to multiple reports.

The move takes one of the most productive QBs in the league out of the Bears’ division, but it also takes a potential trade partner for Justin Fields off the board.

The Falcons had long been linked as a trade destination for Fields. They feature young playmakers in Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts, and the thinking was that a high-upside player like Fields could help the group reach its potential. A move to Atlanta would also be a homecoming for Fields, who grew up rooting for Mike Vick in Kennesaw, Ga.

Instead the Falcons will roll with the more experienced QB, who has racked up massive yards throughout his career with elite wide receivers like Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs. The Falcons will surely hope that Cousins can help raise the floor for their offense with his track record of passing success.

Heading into the offseason the assumption was there would be a robust trade market for Fields. That has not been the case over the first few months of the year.

Some thought Fields could end up in Pittsburgh after head coach Mike Tomlin praised him. The Steelers went with Russell Wilson. The Raiders seemed like another option earlier this year. But then Las Vegas hired former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to run their offense. A reunion between Getsy and Fields feels unlikely. So does a trip to Denver, since Fields isn't the prototypical Sean Payton QB. Baker Mayfield re-signed with the Buccaneers, so a spot never came open in Tampa Bay.



Will the Patriots select Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 3 pick in the draft, or will they take whoever's left between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels? Would Poles send Fields to a division rival if the Vikings are interested? Maybe a team like the Seahawks would bring in Fields to back up Geno Smith? Or maybe the Titans take a flier on Fields if new head coach Brian Callahan isn't sold on Will Levis? Whatever the case, it feels more like the Bears might have to grasp at straws rather than find a slam-dunk trade partner.

Cousins has seven seasons of 4,000+ passing yards to his name. He has a 76-67-2 record as a starter with both Minnesota and Washington.

