Mayor Johnson comments on Bears, White Sox stadium pursuits

Stadiums have been at the top of Chicago sports fans' minds for much of the last year, with two of the city's five major professional teams evaluating options for a new home.

Looking to eventually play somewhere other than Soldier Field and Guaranteed Rate Field respectively, Chicago is squarely involved with both teams' plans for their future.

Though the Bears still own a plot of land in Arlington Heights that could one day host an NFL stadium and the White Sox have implied the team could move without a new stadium, Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson expressed optimism that both teams will stay in the city.

"Well, first of all, I'm grateful that both organizations, you know, are committed to staying in Chicago," Johnson told reporters this week.

Johnson added that his administration has been in talks with both organizations while expressing his gratitude that "both organizations are committed to having these conversations."

The comments come days after White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf made his way to Springfield to pitch his case for public funding for a new stadium to Illinois lawmakers.

Reinsdorf is eyeing a new stadium in "The 78," a plot of land located near Chicago's South Loop along the riverfront. The longtime owner gave the project a staggering price estimate in an interview with Crain's Chicago Business.

As for the Monsters of the Midway, the property purchased in Arlington Heights was valued at just under $125 million, still well over what the Bears were hoping for.

Just last week, Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren elaborated on Chicago being a fitting long-term destination for the team in an interview with WGN's Jarrett Payton.

"The Arlington Heights property is incredible," Warren said. "I mean, anytime you have 326 acres near a major city, and now we've cleaned everything, so it's a vacant piece of land. Just a great piece of property.

"That said, to be able to have optionality with Chicago, I've made it very clear what I feel about Chicago. I think it's the finest city in the world. I can't think of another major metropolitan area that has beautiful lakefront that you can swim in that's clean near downtown. The architecture in Chicago is phenomenal. And just the history and the tradition. So [there's] just something that feels right about the Bears in Chicago."

The White Sox's lease at Guaranteed Rate Field expires following the 2029 season, whereas the Bears current lease at Soldier Field expires in 2033. The Bears can exit their lease at an earlier date, provided a penalty is paid.