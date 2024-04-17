Who is Ted Crews, newest member of Bears front office

The Bears have added a new face to their front office. The team announced that it hired Ted Crews to work in a newly-created position, special advisor to the President/CEO & chief administrative officer.

Crews’ job will be a blend of assisting and collaborating with Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren, and streamlining the team’s communications both internally and from a PR/media relations standpoint.

“We are incredibly fortunate and blessed to have Ted join the Chicago Bears family,” Warren said in a statement. “Ted has an exemplary NFL track record and his success clearly displays his capability to lead complex communication strategies with adeptness while building a strong administrative environment. His leadership qualities, combined with a deep understanding of the broad NFL communications landscape, will be instrumental in advancing our aggressive organizational vision and objectives.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Crews comes to Chicago from Kansas City, where he worked as the Chiefs vice president of communications. Crews was with the Chiefs from 2012-2024. Career highlights there include working on the communications strategy for the naming rights agreement at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and the launch of Chiefs Fit fitness centers.

Crews has worked in the NFL for 26 years, beginning as an intern with the Carolina Panthers. From there, he worked as a football communications manager for the Atlanta Falcons, then senior director of communications for the St. Louis Rams.

Crews has received honors from the Fritz Pollard Alliance Association for “outstanding work and success” as a Black executive in the NFL. He’s also been chosen to act as a captain for the Super Bowl PR staff 10 times.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.