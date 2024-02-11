NFL Insider Adam Schefter has a sobering update for Bears fans who are hoping the Washington Commanders are going to send a treasure trove of draft capital to Chicago to move up one spot to No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“They’re not inclined to give up whatever it’s going to take to get up to No. 1 for the exact reason that Carolina did go up last year,” Schefter said on ESPN on Sunday.

Part of the reason Schefter believes the Commanders won’t make a move is because of how much the Panthers struggled after sending DJ Moore to the Bears as part of the deal to acquire the No. 1 overall pick last season. The Panthers are in a tough spot with no first-round pick this year, too. Another reason why Schefter believes the Commanders stay at No. 2 is because of their backup options at QB.

“They see what it’s like, and they see the three quarterbacks at the top of the draft,” Schefter said. “We all agree that Caleb Williams is regarded as the elite prospect, but if you’re Washington you’re going to have your choice of two of the other three quarterbacks: Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels. So they’re happy to sit where they are.”

On Saturday, Ian Rapoport reported that the Bears are asking for a “historic haul of draft picks and overall compensation,” to move from the top spot, and presumptive No. 1 overall pick Williams.

“In the words of one source, it would have to be 'crazy,'" Rapoport recently wrote.

There’s a reason Williams is one of the most highly-touted quarterback prospects since Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence came out in 2020 and 2021. He’s a threat to score with his legs, has a top-notch deep ball and can turn busted plays into explosive gains with his off-script improvisations. Ball security issues cropped up with nine fumbles this season, but over the breadth of his career, Williams has taken very good care of the football. He’s also effective working as a rhythm and timing passer.

For all those reasons, many believe the Bears will draft Williams and move on from Justin Fields. Those are the same reasons why the Bears would put an incredible price on the top pick.

“I will be surprised if Washington trades up to No. 1,” Schefter said.

