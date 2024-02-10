Bears would need ‘historic compensation' to move off No. 1 pick: reports

There's been a lot of chatter this offseason about what the Bears will do with the No. 1 pick in the draft. Most pundits have declared the Bears are likely to use it on USC's Caleb Williams, making him the franchise's new signal caller.

A new report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport amplified that thinking tremendously.

"Chicago would need a historic haul of draft picks and overall compensation to move off the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, sources say. In the words of one source, it would have to be 'crazy,'" Rapoport recently wrote.

The Bears must decide this offseason if they would prefer to take Williams with the No. 1 pick or keep Justin Fields. In that case, the Bears would undoubtedly trade the pick down and recoup assets.

What would a hypothetical trade for the No. 1 pick look like? ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the starting price for the Washington Commanders, who are drafting at the No. 2 spot, would be two first-round picks. That's a hefty price to move one spot in the draft.

Imagine, what would a trade look like from the Atlanta Falcons, who are drafting No. 8? What about the Minnesota Vikings? The Denver Broncos?

That's how much the league values Williams, who is considered a generational talent. For what it's worth, the Bears value Fields greatly, according to Rapoport.

"Chicago loved Fields' improvement this year and views his makeup as rare, sources say," Rapoport wrote. "He brought his team together, he works incredibly hard and he's a leader. But if it's about winning a Super Bowl, does Williams (who will be on a rookie deal for at least three seasons) give the team a better shot?"

Indeed, Williams might give the Bears a better shot at a Super Bowl. Scouts and pundits value his off-script playmaking and off-platform throwing ability.

But what about Williams? Rumors exist that he wouldn't be interested in going to the Bears because of their tortured quarterback history and the current, unideal state of the franchise.

Colin Cowherd even recently reported Williams' camp doesn't want him to go to Chicago. He walked those comments back after a call from his camp.

Rapoport confirmed Williams is open to becoming a Bear.

"And while there have been public questions about where Williams would want to go, sources say he would welcome a selection by Chicago, or anyone who would take him," Rapoport reported.

Buckle up Bears fans, there appears to be a 99% chance Williams is the Bears' next quarterback.

