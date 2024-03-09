Chris Jones agrees to massive 5-year deal with Chiefs worth reportedly $95M guaranteed

Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates in the locker room after Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Chris Jones agreed late Saturday on the framework of a five-year contract that includes $95 million guaranteed and keeps the All-Pro defensive tackle off the free agent market, according to multiple reports.

Jones, who turns 30 in July, will become one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history, just behind the $34 million average annual salary that is being earned by San Francisco pass rusher Nick Bosa. The deal eclipses the $31.6 million average of Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, who had long represented the financial benchmark for a defensive player.

His agents, Michael and Jason Katz, tweeted congratulations in a post on X, formally known as Twitter, to “the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Last season, the Chiefs and Jones entered a stalemate that saw the five-time Pro Bowler sit out until Week 2, when he agreed to a 1-year contract.

Jones, who has played for the Chiefs since entering the NFL in 2016, recorded 10.5 sacks in the regular season and helped the Chiefs secure their second Super Bowl victory in a row and the third in five years.

NFL free agency hits its unofficial beginning as the franchise tag period gets underway.