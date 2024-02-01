Commanders to hire Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as head coach: Sources

FILE – Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn watches players warm up for an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Quinn was the 12th candidate to interview for the Los Angeles Chargers head coach opening. Quinn just completed his third season with the Cowboys. He was the Falcons head coach for five-plus seasons (2015-20), where he went 43-42 with a Super Bowl berth after the 2016 season.

The Washington Commanders are hiring Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their head coach, sources confirmed to NBC Washington’s JP Finlay on Thursday.

Quinn, 53, will replace Ron Rivera, who was fired by owner Josh Harris a day after the Commanders’ season ended. The move marks the first coaching hire for Harris since purchasing the team in July.

Commanders have hired Dan Quinn to be new head coach, source confirms. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 1, 2024

Quinn had been the Cowboys' defensive coordinator for the past three seasons after more than five years coaching the Atlanta Falcons. He led the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016 before being fired after an 0-5 start in 2020.

Quinn’s defense ranked fifth in the NFL in yards and points allowed last season. He helped the Cowboys win the NFC East before they fell in the wild card round of the playoffs.

The Commanders finished the season 4-13 and haven't won a playoff game since 2005. Needless to say, Quinn will have a lot of work to do with the squad.

The Commanders, however, own the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft and have approximately $70 million available in cap space -- the most in the NFL.