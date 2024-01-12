Current and former Patriots laud hiring of Jerod Mayo as New England's next head coach

The New England Patriots moved swiftly to name Bill Belichick's successor, and it's a move that plenty of current and former Patriots are on board with.

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry reported Friday morning that the Patriots are hiring Jerod Mayo as their next head coach, and the team later confirmed it. The move comes just one day after the team and Belichick confirmed they were parting ways after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles.

Mayo was on the roster for one of those Super Bowls and spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the Patriots after landing with the team in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He joined the team's coaching staff in 2019 and has been on New England's sideline since.

The 37-year-old coach had garnered head coaching interest in previous offseasons, as he was interviewed by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021, met with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and turned down an interview with the Carolina Panthers in 2023. However, owner Robert Kraft and the Patriots were keen on keeping Mayo around. They reportedly "established a firm, contractual succession plan in a prior contract," according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, allowing the Patriots to make Mayo the youngest head coach in the NFL without going through a formal hiring process and interviewing other candidates.

If the reaction from former and current Patriots is any indication, the team made a smart move by keeping Mayo around and elevating him to head coach.

The ultimate Patriot. The next best thing in the new era of football. Glad to have played with you. Showed me the game in different views. Happy for ya big dawg 💪🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/A3DOTCoGjH — Jamie Collins (@JamieLee601) January 12, 2024

Excited for the Mayo era in New England



I said it on @gmfb his specialty is people!



A fantastic leader and person now takes over! pic.twitter.com/YTx56aNSGA — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) January 12, 2024

Tedy Bruschi on the Patriots hiring Jerod Mayo as head coach of the Patriots (via @GetUpESPN_



"I think you're getting the best of both worlds with Jerod Mayo... There's a little bit of Bill Belichick, but then there's not... They got the right guy here in Jerod Mayo.' — Sophie Weller (@sophieewellerr) January 12, 2024

Julian Edelman on the #Patriots hiring Jerod Mayo as their next head coach:



“Congrats @jerod_mayo51 time to get to work #15”



(IG: @edelman11) pic.twitter.com/7DIE9aHsDe — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) January 12, 2024

YESSIRRRRRRRRRR CONGRATS CONGRATS CONGRATS MY BOIIIII 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 PATRIOTNATION IS IN GREAT HANDS I MUST SAY https://t.co/DiZnhYkhaZ — Deion Branch #83 #84 (@deionbranch84) January 12, 2024

Juju Smith-Schuster’s reaction is 🔥 (literally)



Sorry I couldn’t help myself pic.twitter.com/xPcHoWd5tV — Sophie Weller (@sophieewellerr) January 12, 2024

#Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez reacts to Jerod Mayo becoming his next head coach.



(IG: christian.gonzalez3) pic.twitter.com/HhOgfo6KrE — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) January 12, 2024

Congrats to Mayo! He definitely will be a great head coach https://t.co/DVjfckGvCM — James White (@SweetFeet_White) January 12, 2024

Incredible teammate and will do an awesome job! https://t.co/vi1bljUYA9 — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) January 12, 2024

Mayo's hiring apparently has already tangibly affected the roster. MassLive's Mark Daniels reported that one upcoming Patriots free agent is prioritizing a return to the team because Mayo is in charge.