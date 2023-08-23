SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 22: Sam Williams #54 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi’s Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon Sunday night in Frisco, police say.

On Wednesday morning, Frisco Police confirmed the arrest and charges to NBC 5 but did not go into any greater detail about what led to the arrest or the drug and weapon found.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, which was the first to report on Williams's arrest, said Williams was in possession of marijuana and that the drug charge was a low-level felony and the gun charge a misdemeanor.

Samuel Williams, booking photo.

The team confirmed they were aware of the arrest, but declined to comment.

Williams, 24, played with the Cowboys in their preseason loss in Seattle on Saturday and returned with the team early Sunday morning. The Cowboys had Monday off and Williams was at the open practice with the team on Tuesday.

The Cowboys also believe Sam is about to have a big season… https://t.co/OaGPiyEw2i — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) August 22, 2023

After his first rookie season in the NFL, Williams surrendered to Plano Police earlier this year on a reckless driving charge.

The player was driving a black Corvette at high speeds when he crashed into another driver. Plano police said no charges were filed in connection with the crash and there was no indication that alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor.

Willimas was drafted in 2022 by the Cowboys despite his troubled history at the University of Mississippi, including a dropped charge of sexual battery. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said they thoroughly investigated Williams's background before drafting him.