Derrick Henry agrees to two-year, $16 million deal with Ravens, report says

King Henry has a new home in the Queen City.

Free agent running back Derrick Henry has agreed to join the Baltimore Ravens on a reported two-year, $16 million deal that's worth up to $20 million and includes $9 million guaranteed in the first year, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Flock Nation I swea it’s up ! 💪🏾 — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) March 12, 2024

Free-agent Derrick Henry is signing a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20 million, including $9 million fully guaranteed in the first year with the Baltimore Ravens, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/jYiY9118kR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Henry spent his first eight NFL seasons in Tennessee after the Titans selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has gone on to earn four Pro Bowl selections, two rushing titles and the 2020 AP Offensive Player of the Year award after rushing for a league-leading 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns that season. For his career, Henry has 2,030 carries for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns.

He led the NFL in carries for the fourth time in his career last season and finished with 1,167 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 280 attempts. Henry saluted Titans fans after the team's Week 18 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, which turned out to be his final game with the franchise.

Now, he's joining Lamar Jackson and the NFL's best running attack from 2023. Jackson, running back Gus Edwards and Co. picked up 156.5 rushing yards per game last season, 15.5 more yards than the second-best team. Baltimore cruised to the AFC's No. 1 seed but ultimately fell to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs in the conference title game.

Henry is the latest addition to the running back carousel in free agency. On Monday, Saquon Barkley (Eagles), Josh Jacobs (Packers), Austin Ekeler (Commanders), D'Andre Swift (Bears), Tony Pollard (Titans), Devin Singletary (Giants), Antonio Gibson (Patriots) and Edwards (Chargers) all switched teams. The action continued on Tuesday with Aaron Jones reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Minnesota Vikings and Joe Mixon reportedly getting traded to the Houston Texans.