Eminem has message for Matthew Stafford ahead of Rams-Lions clash

Will the real Detroit quarterback please stand up?

The No. 3 Detroit Lions will host the No. 6 Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football in what could be the best wild-card matchup of the weekend.

It's a clash that pits quarterback storylines against one another. The Lions and Rams made a trade in 2021 that saw Los Angeles acquire Matthew Stafford to leap its Super Bowl hurdle while Jared Goff left for Detroit to continue his development.

Stafford, a Lion from 2009-2020, helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI in SoFi Stadium after the trade while Goff has led the Lions to their first ever NFC North title this season. And with Stafford and the flying Rams entering Ford Field on Sunday, rapper Eminem of Detroit sent the former team's QB a message in a promo on NBC.

"Stafford, what'd I say?" Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers III, opened. "You owe me this favor, bro. I was there for you when you won [Super Bowl LVI]...I was right there. I rapped for you, Stafford. Bro, I rapped for you. Can you just let us have this one? Just this one."

A message for Matthew Stafford from @Eminem. pic.twitter.com/LJO3np0xSw — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

Eminem is referring to the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in which he performed as a guest alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Anderson .Paak.

Stafford and the Rams won the Super Bowl at home 23-20 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Stafford is 4-3 all-time in the playoffs, with all four wins coming as a Ram and all three losses coming as a Lion.

Goff and the new-look Detroit team under head coach Dan Campbell will seek to change that.