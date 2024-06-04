Tuesday's Crosstown Classic game between the White Sox and Cubs at Wrigley Field has gone into a rain delay, the Cubs announced.

The Cubs announced the game will restart at 8:50 p.m.

Tonight's game will resume at 8:50 p.m. CT. https://t.co/AwxyTNDJFc — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 5, 2024

The Cubs notified fans on the jumbotron to seek shelter due to lightning in the area.

A threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms was reported earlier in the day by the National Weather Service. And while some early showers before the game barely touched the North Side. But later ones are rolling through.

Before the delay, the White Sox's bats poured on five runs against Shota Imanaga to give them a 5-0 lead.

